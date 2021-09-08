Zacks: Analysts Expect Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) to Announce $0.05 EPS

Equities analysts expect Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Materialise’s earnings. Materialise reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Materialise will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. Materialise had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $60.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.37 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTLS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Materialise in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Materialise in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Materialise presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

Materialise stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.08. 202,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,067. Materialise has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.67 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise in the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

