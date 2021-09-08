MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director John L. Ocampo Sells 48,183 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director John L. Ocampo sold 48,183 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $3,088,530.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MTSI stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.41. 278,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,036. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 122.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.20.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 25.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.89.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

