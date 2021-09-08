Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) will report $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Wheaton Precious Metals posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $330.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.49 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 50.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.30.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.36. 1,458,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,290,727. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.34. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $55.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 53.57%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

