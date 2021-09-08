Brian D. Lazarus Sells 24,263 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total value of $8,884,382.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ SBAC traded up $3.42 on Wednesday, reaching $368.58. The company had a trading volume of 402,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,479. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $343.99 and its 200-day moving average is $307.29. The stock has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.34 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $369.56.
SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 8.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.8% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 57.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 5.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have commented on SBAC. Cowen boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.50.
SBA Communications Company Profile
SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.
Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?
Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.