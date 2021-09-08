Insider Buying: Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Major Shareholder Acquires 33,200 Shares of Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 33,200 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.23 per share, for a total transaction of $870,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

On Friday, September 3rd, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 31,200 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.76 per share, for a total transaction of $834,912.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 70,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,674,400.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 37,038 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.17 per share, for a total transaction of $858,170.46.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 28,709 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $644,229.96.

On Monday, August 23rd, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 55,447 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,236,468.10.

On Friday, August 20th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 46,478 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.86 per share, for a total transaction of $969,531.08.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 17,116 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.45 per share, for a total transaction of $367,138.20.

On Monday, August 16th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 48,167 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,328.79.

Shares of Myovant Sciences stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,413. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average of $21.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 2.86.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.19 million. Analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

MYOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, cut their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.