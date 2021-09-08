JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

JDEPF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of JDE Peet’s in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut JDE Peet’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on JDE Peet’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered JDE Peet’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

JDE Peet’s stock remained flat at $$35.03 during midday trading on Wednesday. JDE Peet’s has a 1-year low of $32.09 and a 1-year high of $44.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.70.

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products and solutions to serve consumer needs worldwide. The company operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. It provides multi-serve coffee, single-serve and double-shot coffee capsules, pads and pods, instant coffee and instant mixes, whole beans, ready-to-drink coffee beverages, professional coffee systems and solutions, and various tea products.

