Brokerages Set Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Price Target at $231.88

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $231.88.

RACE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Get Ferrari alerts:

RACE stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $219.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,344. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.89. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $176.03 and a 12 month high of $233.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.25.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 21.11%. Ferrari’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 269,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,464,000 after buying an additional 19,079 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,247,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,060,000 after buying an additional 195,502 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.