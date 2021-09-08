Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) Receives €30.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €30.83 ($36.26).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.65) price target on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.50 ($34.71) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group set a €32.50 ($38.24) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.50 ($39.41) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

ETR UN01 traded up €0.31 ($0.36) on Wednesday, hitting €34.99 ($41.16). 256,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is €32.75 and its 200 day moving average is €31.23. Uniper has a 52 week low of €25.18 ($29.62) and a 52 week high of €35.31 ($41.54). The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion and a PE ratio of -41.51.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

