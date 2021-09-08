YOU COIN 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $382,794.00 (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One YOU COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $382,794.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YOU COIN alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00059375 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002920 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.14 or 0.00167346 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00043855 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.39 or 0.00720416 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “YOUUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for YOU COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOU COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.