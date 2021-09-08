Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.26% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of BFS stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.54. 28,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,630. Saul Centers has a fifty-two week low of $23.49 and a fifty-two week high of $47.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.33. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 15.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,132,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,942,000 after buying an additional 284,208 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,190,000 after buying an additional 100,815 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,023,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,987,000 after buying an additional 27,596 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 0.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,401,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,702,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,824,000 after buying an additional 17,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

