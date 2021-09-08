Mirrored iShares Silver Trust 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $65,279.00 (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $22.93 or 0.00049095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market capitalization of $27.68 million and approximately $65,279.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00059202 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.99 or 0.00132721 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.15 or 0.00193016 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,370.21 or 0.07215853 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,447.02 or 0.99446218 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $338.37 or 0.00724470 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,207,262 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

