Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $137.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) will announce $137.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $146.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $127.85 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $28.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 378.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $502.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $468.01 million to $520.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $646.98 million, with estimates ranging from $604.80 million to $705.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.48 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 76.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13016.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

Shares of PLYA stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.18. 716,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,109. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.20. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $282,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $785,700. 6.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLYA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 64,972 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,387,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after buying an additional 42,809 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Consolidated Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 402,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 202,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

