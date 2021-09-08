Zacks: Analysts Expect Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) to announce sales of $1.57 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.58 billion and the lowest is $1.56 billion. Waste Connections posted sales of $1.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full year sales of $6.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.34 billion to $6.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Waste Connections.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

WCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.33.

Shares of NYSE WCN traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.97. The company had a trading volume of 334,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,757. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $97.02 and a 12 month high of $131.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 239.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waste Connections (WCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.