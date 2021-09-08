Centrifuge (CFG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.00 Million

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. During the last week, Centrifuge has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. Centrifuge has a market cap of $106.14 million and $1.00 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00002347 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Centrifuge alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00059202 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.99 or 0.00132721 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.15 or 0.00193016 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,370.21 or 0.07215853 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,447.02 or 0.99446218 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $338.37 or 0.00724470 BTC.

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 96,822,957 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Centrifuge Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CFGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.