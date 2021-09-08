Niftyx Protocol Price Hits $0.20 (SHROOM)

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Niftyx Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.36 million and $79,669.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niftyx Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000432 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Niftyx Protocol has traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Niftyx Protocol Coin Profile

Niftyx Protocol is a coin. It launched on September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Niftyx Protocol Coin Trading

