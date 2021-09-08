e-Money (NGM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.79 Million

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 8th. Over the last seven days, e-Money has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One e-Money coin can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00001494 BTC on major exchanges. e-Money has a total market cap of $13.79 million and $390,686.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00059202 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.99 or 0.00132721 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.15 or 0.00193016 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,370.21 or 0.07215853 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,447.02 or 0.99446218 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.37 or 0.00724470 BTC.

About e-Money

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

Buying and Selling e-Money

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

