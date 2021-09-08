Dexlab Trading 135.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DXL)

Dexlab (CURRENCY:DXL) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. In the last seven days, Dexlab has traded up 135.7% against the US dollar. Dexlab has a market capitalization of $21.12 million and $774,712.00 worth of Dexlab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dexlab coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000871 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dexlab alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00059767 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.89 or 0.00131983 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.60 or 0.00187712 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,337.73 or 0.07234640 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,112.07 or 0.99949428 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $415.25 or 0.00900060 BTC.

Dexlab Profile

Dexlab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,526,786 coins. Dexlab’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dexlab Coin Trading

