Alpaca Finance Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. During the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC on exchanges. Alpaca Finance has a total market capitalization of $140.99 million and $51.15 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00058579 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.87 or 0.00130802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.09 or 0.00191438 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,351.11 or 0.07200584 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,447.12 or 0.99801535 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $334.71 or 0.00719198 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

