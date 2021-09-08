SKALE Network (SKL) Price Down 9.8% Over Last Week

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. SKALE Network has a total market capitalization of $437.69 million and approximately $85.94 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SKALE Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000775 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00059073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002901 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.88 or 0.00167339 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00014479 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00043901 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.31 or 0.00716195 BTC.

SKALE Network Profile

SKALE Network is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 1,213,100,288 coins. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network . SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.network/blog . SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

SKALE Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SKALE Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SKALE Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

