Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.00.

DOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Dover stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.85. 644,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,606. Dover has a 52-week low of $105.40 and a 52-week high of $176.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dover will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 35.27%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 65,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of Dover by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 450,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,735,000 after buying an additional 38,778 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

