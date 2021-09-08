Analysts Set Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Target Price at GBX 393.57

Shares of Rotork plc (LON:ROR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 393.57 ($5.14).

ROR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Rotork from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of Rotork in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rotork from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.29) target price on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

LON ROR traded down GBX 3.90 ($0.05) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 352.10 ($4.60). 2,413,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,475. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Rotork has a fifty-two week low of GBX 275.20 ($3.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 381.40 ($4.98). The company has a market cap of £3.07 billion and a PE ratio of 32.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 343.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 349.70.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a GBX 2.35 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.93%.

In other Rotork news, insider Ann Christin Gjerdseth Andersen purchased 2,000 shares of Rotork stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 333 ($4.35) per share, for a total transaction of £6,660 ($8,701.33). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,087 shares of company stock valued at $695,923.

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

