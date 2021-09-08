Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.13.

ESRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,793,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,525,000 after acquiring an additional 501,135 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,279,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831,383 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,747,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,966,000 after acquiring an additional 898,767 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,787,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,255,000 after acquiring an additional 285,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,468,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,618,000 after acquiring an additional 779,024 shares in the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ESRT traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.23. 1,009,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,749. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average of $11.45. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 9.29 and a quick ratio of 9.29.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 22.58%.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

