Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $288.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $252.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

WIX stock traded down $6.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.27. The company had a trading volume of 468,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of -60.29 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $261.91 and a 200 day moving average of $278.62. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $196.19 and a 12 month high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.14%. Analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 9.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Wix.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Wix.com by 50.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Wix.com by 3.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

