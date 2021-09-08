Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

THQQF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, May 21st. DNB Markets initiated coverage on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Embracer Group AB (publ) stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.69. 301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158. Embracer Group AB has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $35.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day moving average is $26.92.

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC and console games for the gaming market in Europe, the United States, Sweden, and internationally. The company's game catalogue consists of 190 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

