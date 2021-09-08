ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.00 and last traded at $16.53, with a volume of 1195550 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.28.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACAD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James set a $23.71 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.32.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 0.66.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.94 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.49% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.