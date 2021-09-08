Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.59

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.59 and last traded at $40.59, with a volume of 579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.30.

The firm has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.87 and a 200-day moving average of $32.02.

Nomura Research Institute Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NRILY)

Nomura Research Institute Ltd. engages in the provision of research, business consulting, and systems services. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Financial Information Technology (IT) Solutions, Industrial IT Solutions, and IT Platform Services. The Consulting segment provides management and systems consulting services.

