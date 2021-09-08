China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Hits New 12-Month High at $39.88

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.88 and last traded at $39.88, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Resources Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.25 and its 200-day moving average is $21.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.2652 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 3.75%.

China Resources Power Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRPJY)

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power projects, hydro-electric projects, and other clean and renewable energy projects.

