Zacks: Brokerages Expect Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $790.05 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) will report $790.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $809.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $771.00 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries reported sales of $464.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will report full-year sales of $2.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.72 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Schnitzer Steel Industries.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.11. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $820.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schnitzer Steel Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHN. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 284.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SCHN traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.60. 206,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,285. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.99. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a twelve month low of $18.78 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 174.42%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

