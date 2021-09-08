Dev Protocol (DEV) Trading Down 5.8% This Week

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 8th. During the last week, Dev Protocol has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $5.17 or 0.00011221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $5.78 million and $64,845.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00014774 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $199.64 or 0.00433515 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

