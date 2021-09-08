dHedge DAO (DHT) Market Capitalization Achieves $18.59 Million

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00002359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, dHedge DAO has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. dHedge DAO has a total market cap of $18.59 million and $1.79 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00058442 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $75.58 or 0.00164132 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00014346 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00043991 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $327.83 or 0.00711890 BTC.

dHedge DAO Coin Profile

dHedge DAO (CRYPTO:DHT) is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,111,375 coins. dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dHedge DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

