Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $95.17 Million

Analysts expect that Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) will report sales of $95.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Galapagos’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $138.41 million and the lowest is $51.92 million. Galapagos posted sales of $168.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full year sales of $601.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $431.88 million to $782.07 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $572.91 million, with estimates ranging from $212.40 million to $848.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Galapagos.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays cut Galapagos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.60.

Shares of Galapagos stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.95. 185,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,297. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.11 and a 200 day moving average of $72.08. Galapagos has a fifty-two week low of $54.55 and a fifty-two week high of $148.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 0.54.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Galapagos by 46.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,834,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,184,000 after purchasing an additional 583,642 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP acquired a new stake in Galapagos during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Galapagos by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Galapagos during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Knott David M purchased a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 11.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

