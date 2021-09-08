Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.79.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Country Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $34.74 price target on the stock.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

SNCY stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.97. The company had a trading volume of 165,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,285. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.41. Sun Country Airlines has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. As a group, research analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Sun Country Airlines by 303.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sun Country Airlines by 2,407.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.