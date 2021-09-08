Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Receives $17.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cogent Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COGT. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 36.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COGT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.01. 84,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,851. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.09. Cogent Biosciences has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $14.44.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.07). Equities analysts forecast that Cogent Biosciences will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

