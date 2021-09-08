Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.31 Million

Analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) will report $5.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.87 million to $8.87 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full year sales of $15.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $25.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $20.35 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $28.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atara Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 8,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $103,034.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,244.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin Yarema purchased 2,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $29,304.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 93,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,460.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,960 shares of company stock valued at $283,804. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 6,757.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000.

Shares of ATRA stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,733. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.39. Atara Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

