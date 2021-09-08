-$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) to report earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Inovio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.18). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.42% and a negative net margin of 2,193.30%. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.83) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

INO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

INO traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $8.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,203,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,571,372. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.63. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.48 and a quick ratio of 10.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 0.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,515,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,112 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 117.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,437,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,483 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 410.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,301,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,320,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,817,000 after purchasing an additional 796,466 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,569,000 after purchasing an additional 651,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

