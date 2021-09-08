Gulden (NLG) Reaches Market Cap of $9.92 Million

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 8th. Gulden has a market capitalization of $9.92 million and $27,286.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for about $0.0180 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gulden has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.40 or 0.00389209 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006733 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000609 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Gulden Profile

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 551,923,625 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

