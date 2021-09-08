Analysts Expect WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) to Post $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) will report $0.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. WSFS Financial reported earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $5.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.16. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $106.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. WSFS Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

WSFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Haverford Trust Co. bought a new stake in WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in WSFS Financial by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in WSFS Financial by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WSFS traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.06. The company had a trading volume of 138,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,392. WSFS Financial has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $55.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.23%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

