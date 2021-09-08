Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) to Post $3.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) will report earnings per share of $3.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for S&P Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.19 and the lowest is $3.00. S&P Global posted earnings of $2.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full year earnings of $13.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.05 to $13.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $14.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.99 to $14.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover S&P Global.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,100,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $451,607,000 after buying an additional 46,674 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

SPGI traded up $3.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $450.61. 1,008,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,036. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $428.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.42. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $454.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $108.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&P Global (SPGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.