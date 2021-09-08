Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) to Announce -$0.05 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MannKind’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). MannKind also posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MannKind will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $23.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MNKD. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on MannKind in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNKD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MannKind by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,881,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,258,000 after buying an additional 3,120,767 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in MannKind in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,695,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in MannKind in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,407,000. Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in MannKind in the 1st quarter valued at $8,488,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MannKind by 2,425.2% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,392,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

MNKD stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.61. 1,854,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,301,574. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.33. MannKind has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.97.

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

