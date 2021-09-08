Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “ARKO Holdings Ltd. whose primary asset is a controlling stake in GPM Investments. ARKO Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II, is based in RICHMOND, Va. “
Separately, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.
Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Analysts forecast that Arko will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARKO. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Arko by 143.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arko in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Arko in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Arko by 24,639.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Arko in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. 47.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Arko Company Profile
Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.
