FuzeX Price Tops $0.0007 on Exchanges (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One FuzeX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. FuzeX has a total market cap of $645,741.34 and $535.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FuzeX has traded 11% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00058733 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002882 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.31 or 0.00160843 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00014328 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00044130 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.23 or 0.00714756 BTC.

About FuzeX

FXT is a coin. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 coins and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 coins. The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co . The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FuzeX is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that allows users to convert fiat into cryptocurrencies in real time. With FuzeX card, you can bridge the gap between your online funds and the ones in your pocket. Token holders are able to purchase FuzeX Cards and are also entitled to cheaper annual fees. “

Buying and Selling FuzeX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

