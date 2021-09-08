Beacon Price Tops $0.56 on Exchanges (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $999,648.68 and $4,117.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beacon has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00016395 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000854 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 151.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000382 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000720 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 57.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

