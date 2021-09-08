Bitcoin Rhodium Hits Market Capitalization of $2.58 Million (XRC)

Bitcoin Rhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Bitcoin Rhodium coin can now be bought for about $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Rhodium has traded down 41.4% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Rhodium has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and $26,253.00 worth of Bitcoin Rhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000026 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium Profile

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X13

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Rhodium’s total supply is 1,316,162 coins and its circulating supply is 1,236,162 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Rhodium is www.bitcoinrh.org. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official Twitter account is @xrhodium_xrc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Rhodium is /r/BitcoinRhodium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Rhodium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Rhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Rhodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Rhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

