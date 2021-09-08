Analysts Expect Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) to Post $1.78 EPS

Brokerages expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) will post $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.05. Flagstar Bancorp reported earnings of $3.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year earnings of $9.78 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.80. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 30.22%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the first quarter worth $68,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the first quarter worth $75,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the second quarter worth $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 245.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the first quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBC stock traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $48.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,390. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.72. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.79 and a 1 year high of $51.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.52%.

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

