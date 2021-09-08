Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.02 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) will announce sales of $6.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Acutus Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.80 million and the highest is $6.24 million. Acutus Medical posted sales of $3.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Acutus Medical will report full-year sales of $23.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.90 million to $23.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $57.98 million, with estimates ranging from $57.50 million to $58.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Acutus Medical.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.02). Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 100.30% and a negative net margin of 844.29%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

Shares of Acutus Medical stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.81. 308,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,211. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Acutus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.09.

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 1,071,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $14,999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Acutus Medical by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 615,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,223,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Acutus Medical during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Acutus Medical during the 1st quarter worth $866,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Acutus Medical by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 16,323 shares during the period. Finally, Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in Acutus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,320,000. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acutus Medical (AFIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.