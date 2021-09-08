$0.11 EPS Expected for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to announce $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. W&T Offshore reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 178.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $132.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.04 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price (up previously from $4.50) on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other W&T Offshore news, Director Virginia Boulet acquired 14,000 shares of W&T Offshore stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $45,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 11.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,685,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,128,000 after buying an additional 862,643 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,695,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,625,000 after buying an additional 198,492 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 7.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,891,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,021,000 after buying an additional 190,469 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 69.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,802,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,590,000 after buying an additional 1,146,396 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 168.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,308,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,197,000 after buying an additional 1,450,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

WTI traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $3.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,302,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163,489. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $451.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 3.28. W&T Offshore has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $5.14.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

