Chonk Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.81 Million (CHONK)

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Chonk coin can currently be bought for about $72.16 or 0.00156712 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chonk has a total market cap of $2.81 million and approximately $81,457.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chonk has traded 38.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chonk alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00058846 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002888 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.67 or 0.00157824 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00014310 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00044188 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.32 or 0.00715190 BTC.

Chonk Profile

CHONK is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official message board is chonkfinance.medium.com . Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Chonk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chonk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chonk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chonk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.