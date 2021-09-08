Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sify Technologies (SIFY)

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ: SIFY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/2/2021 – Sify Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SIFY TECH LTD a leader in consumer Internet and Enterprise Services in India with global delivery capabilities, today announced that it has integrated its Portal, i-Way cyber cafe chain and Sify Broadband to Home services into one single business unit. Sify is among the largest Internet, network and e-Commerce services companies in India, offering end-to-end solutions with a comprehensive range of products delivered over a common Internet backbone infrastructure. This Internet backbone reaches two hundred twenty one cities and towns in India. A significant part of the company’s revenue is derived from Corporate Services, which include corporate connectivity, network and communications solutions, security, network management services, enterprise applications and hosting. A host of blue chip customers use Sify’s corporate service offerings. Consumer services include broadband home access, dial up connectivity and the iWay cyber cafe chain across one hundred cities and towns. “

9/1/2021 – Sify Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

8/24/2021 – Sify Technologies was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

8/20/2021 – Sify Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Sify Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/14/2021 – Sify Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Sify Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/4/2021 – Sify Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock.

Shares of SIFY stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.72. 2,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,074. Sify Technologies Limited has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $5.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sify Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,622,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sify Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Sify Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sify Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 299.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 38,558 shares during the last quarter. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

