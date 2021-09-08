Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) to post $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is $0.31. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $1.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 249.2% on a year-over-year basis.

VNOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 170,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VNOM traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,076. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.15 and a beta of 2.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 471.43%.

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

