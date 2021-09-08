Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP traded down $11.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.16. 182,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,445. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of -68.32 and a beta of 1.44. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $203.51 and a 52-week high of $377.04.

In other news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total transaction of $283,909.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,845.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,289 shares of company stock worth $27,059,756. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Coupa Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.26.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

